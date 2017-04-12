New faces bring change to Chattanooga City Council

It's out with the old and in with the new as four newly elected members get ready to take their seat on Chattanooga's city council.

"I'm really excited about the relationship that we're going to have with the new leadership coming to the city council," Newly elected District 7 member Erskine Oglesby said.

Oglesby replaces Chris Anderson in District 7.

He won in a runoff and is one of three to remove an incumbent.

Councilman Ken Smith will continue to represent District 3 and said he welcomed the fresh perspective and believes that is what voters want.

"People came out and chose them as opposed to the current incumbents and that usually comes with a different plan or a different mindset or different view or different approach. All those types of things that people felt more in touch with when they elected those individuals to be their new representative," Smith added.

There's not a lot of time to waste.

The four new members will join the five returning for their first meeting next Tuesday.

Despite the short turnaround, Oglesby said he's ready to get to work.

"I want to be part of a team that's working for the people of Chattanooga and not for any particular agenda that's not going to progress each and every neighborhood, each and every citizen in our city," he added.

Mayor Andy Berke is also returning for a second term.

He told Channel 3, "I wish all of our city council success as we enter this new term and I look forward to working with all of the council members to build Chattanooga together."

But before the new members can get started, they will have to be trained.

Elected in 2013, Smith remembered what it was like first taking the seat.

"It's going to be a lot of information that they have to get caught up on, not just what they'll be voting on, but how that process works," Smith said.

They will each go through the Elected Official Academy and spend time learning about Sunshine laws, that aim at keeping government transparent.

The mayor and new council members will be sworn in next Monday, April 17.