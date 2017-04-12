USPS: Tips for if you are mailing your taxes

Emancipation Day will delay the tax filing deadline for Americans again this year. Tax Day 2017 is Tuesday, April 18.

Tennessee and northern Georgia postal facilities will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, April 18. The majority of taxpayers now use electronic filing to deliver their federal and state tax returns, eliminating the need for a midnight rush to the post office.

Post Office, Self-Service Kiosk and collection box locations, hours, and pick-up time information is available at 1-800-ASK-USPS or online at www.usps.com.

The Postal Service offers the following tips to tax filers:

Mail early in the day on April 18 at any Post Office, station, branch, or collection box.

If depositing returns in a collection box on Tuesday, April 18, double check the pickup schedule on the label. To ensure an April 18 postmark, deposit returns before the last scheduled pickup time.

Stamped packages weighing more than 13 ounces must be presented in person to a Post Office clerk in compliance with FAA regulations.

Affix the appropriate postage – the item may weigh more than an ounce. Tax agencies will not pay postage due. Your short-paid return may be returned to sender causing you to miss the deadline.

It is very important that your envelope include a return address. Short-paid items without a return address will be sent to the postal mail recovery office, delaying its return.

The Internal Revenue Service will accept returns sent via Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express for those customers who would like verification that their return was delivered. The IRS accepts the postmark on the envelope as proof of timely filing.

Tax forms are no longer available at Post Offices. Check online at http://www.irs.gov/ (federal forms), http://www.tn.gov/revenue/forms/ (Tennessee forms) or http://dor.georgia.gov/documents/forms (Georgia forms).

Please remember that mail must be deposited before the last collection time at the post office or collection box on April 18 to receive an April 18th postmark.

The Tennessee District serves ZIP Codes 370-374, 376-385 in Tennessee and 307 in northern Georgia.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.