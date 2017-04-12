NCAA: Tennessee Volunteers football had the sixth-highest home attendance in 2016

The Tennessee Volunteers football team had the sixth-highest home attendance in college football during the 2016 season.

UT averaged 100,968 fans at Neyland Stadium during seven homes games last season, according to data released by the NCAA on Monday. Neyland Stadium has a capacity of 102,455 fans.

Tennessee hosted 706,776 fans last season.

The Vols went 6-1 at Neyland Stadium last season with the team’s lone home loss coming to Alabama on Oct. 15.

The Southeastern Conference had seven of the top 12 leaders in college football home attendance.

Tennessee also had the third highest attendance among college football teams for all games, which includes games at home, on the road and played at neutral sites.

UT had 1,248,060 fans attend their 13 football games last season, which included the 156,990 fans who attended September’s Battle at Bristol. The game broke the record for a college football crowd.

Tennessee has had an increase in average home attendance for the past four seasons. Former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley’s last season coaching the team in 2012 marked the last time UT saw a decrease in average home attendance from the previous season.

The SEC also had the largest average and overall attendance in 2016. The SEC had 7,518,208 fans attend 97 games last season, which is an average of about 77,507 fans per game.

Tennessee's Orange and White spring game is set for April 22 at 4 p.m. ET. The SEC Network will televise the event held at Neyland Stadium.

Go to the NCAA’s website for more information on college football attendance.

