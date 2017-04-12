Bus driver becomes ill and crashes bus in Athens; no injuries

An Athens City bus carrying eight students was involved in a small crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Haley Street and Sliger Street. The cause of the crash was due to the bus driver becoming ill and passing out at the wheel.

Athens Police say the driver, John Wilson, 65, was traveling at a very slow speed coming to an intersection when he became sick.

Melody Armstrong with Athens City Schools says that Wilson suffered an unforeseeable and unanticipated medical emergency.

The bus struck a stop sign then hit a parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

No injuries were reported. All parents were notified of the crash. Wilson was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and for a required drug test. The students were transferred to another bus which continued the pick-up route.