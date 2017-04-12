Atlanta United still planning stadium debut on July 30

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta United President Darren Eales says construction on Mercedes Benz Stadium remains on schedule for the MLS team to play the first game in the facility on July 30.

Atlanta United and NFL Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Tuesday the new stadium's complex roof, which will close in a manner similar to a camera lens, has been a challenge. The two teams will share the stadium. The Falcons said last week they expected an update on the timeline for the stadium within a few days.

Blank, Eales and MLS Commissioner Dan Garber on Tuesday celebrated the unveiling of Atlanta United's training complex in suburban Cobb County.

Garber said in a ceremony at the training facility the MLS "can't wait to get into Mercedes Benz Stadium in September." He said later he misspoke and added "We are still focused on getting in as planned" on July 30 against Orlando City.

Atlanta United's temporary home facility is Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.