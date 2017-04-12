VW to build new, smaller SUV in Chattanooga

A top Volkswagen executive says the German automaker plans to build another new SUV at the Chattanooga plant, according to Reuters.

VW, now the world's largest automaker, announced the Volkswagen Atlas seven-seat SUV in 2014 and expanded the Chattanooga facility with a $900 million addition to build new SUV.

The Atlas will begin selling in May.

VW Group of America chief executive Hinrich Woebcken told reporters at the New York auto show the automaker also plans to build a new, smaller five-seat SUV in Tennessee, but declined to say when production may start.