What the Tech? Live.ly live stream app

Parents are on Facebook, kids are on...actually the better question is what the kids are not using?

Live.ly is a new app that vaulted to the top of the app stores after its release a few weeks ago. Like Facebook Live and YouKnow, Live.ly allows anyone to broadcast anywhere from their smartphone.

To no surprise Live.ly is popular with teens and pre-teens. I found very few adults using the app, or at least broadcasting. That may be because I was on the site at the wrong time but it well documented that these non-Facebook live streams are predominately used by children and teenagers.

I got an account and spent the better part of a morning watching videos and even interacting with a viewer on my own broadcast. The viewer who found my stream said he was 10 years old and from New York. He told me he goes live on Live.ly about 10 times a week and also records short lip-sync videos on Live.ly's sister app " Musical.ly ".

When I visited Musical.ly I found some familiar names and faces that entertained people on the app Vine which was discontinued earlier this year. It's been reported that some of those broadcasters can earn thousands of dollars from each broadcast. Viewers can 'tip' the show host who can withdraw those tips from a Paypal account.

Like many other live-stream apps, Live.ly seems to be largely monitored by users who can, and do report bad or improper behavior. Is it something parents should be concerned about? Most probably not. In the few hours I browsed the videos I didn't run across anything that most would judge to be improper for kids to see or hear.

Is Live.ly something parents should know about? Yes. Again, a majority of the broadcasters I watched appeared to be pre-teens and elementary school age kids streaming live from their bedrooms.