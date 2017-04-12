Police search for possible shooter at Tennessee rest stop

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol says investigators are looking for a possible shooter who wounded someone at a rest stop in Cumberland County.

THP spokesman Lt. Bill Miller tweeted that Interstate 40 East has been shut down so a helicopter could airlift the victim to a hospital. Cumberland County is about 75 miles west of Knoxville.

The shooting victim was not identified.

Miller said the THP was given a description of a bald white male wearing a dark shirt and approximately 6 feet tall.

