Clearing skies, warm this afternoon

Good Wednesday. We have some clouds this morning as a front washes out over the area. Only the fortunate few will see maybe a drop or two of rain on the windshield, however.

This afternoon will be a warm one. Highs will hover near 80 degrees. Skies will clear and much of the afternoon will be mostly sunny. Tree pollen will be extremely heavy through the day, and will likely increase as we progress through the week.

The rest of the week will remain warm and dry as high pressure build ion to the east preventing weather systems from moving in. Highs will be around 80 degrees each day.

Expect the same Easter weekend. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s, and highs in the low 80s. We will see more cloud cover on Sunday, but it looks like the rain will hold off until next week.

Monday and Tuesday both are sporting a better than average chance of showers and thunderstorms to start the week.

WEDNESDAY: