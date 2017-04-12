Lee University to host United States Marine Corps Band New Orleans

Today Lee University will conclude its Performing Arts Series with a performance by the United States Marine Corps Band New Orleans. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Conn Center.

An ensemble dedicated to excellence, the Marine Corps Band New Orleans was established in 1987, and is committed to providing America with a glimpse of the Marine Corps' proficiency and versatility. The band comprises various ensembles including a concert band, ceremonial band, jazz combo, brass band, rock band, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet.

The ensemble travels each year throughout the United States entertaining over 8 million people as they perform in more than 350 concerts, parades, and ceremonies. Additionally, these Marines often perform in support of Marine Corps Recruiting Command initiatives and community relations programs.

The band has performed in many recognized events including the 47th annual Super Bowl, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Fiesta Days Celebration, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Parade and Enshrinement Ceremony, and Fleet Week New York, among others.

The members of the band are basically trained riflemen, fulfill all annual Marine Corps physical and combat fitness requirements, participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, and, when directed by the commanding general, serve as part of a security element in conflicts and exercises around the globe. Several members of the current ensemble have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tickets are complimentary, but required, and can be reserved by calling (423) 614-8343 or by visiting the Dixon Center Box Office, weekdays from 3-6 p.m. Any remaining tickets will be available at the Dixon Center one hour before the concert.

For more information about the Marine Corps Band New Orleans, visit http://www.marforres.marines.mil/General-Special-Staff/Marine-Corps-Band-NOLA/ or call (504) 697-7861. The ensemble can also be followed on Facebook.

For more information about the Performing Arts Series, contact the Lee University School of Music at music@leeuniversity.edu or (423) 614-8240.