Chattanooga Youth and Family Development book drive

The city of Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Department (YFD) is kicking off their fourth annual Chattanooga citywide book drive today.

Studies show that children in homes that have books are more likely to succeed in school, while children who don't have adequate reading skills are much more likely to drop out of school. It has also been found that the ability to read and comprehend is the single best indicator of future economic success – regardless of the child's background.

"The City is committed to improving the literacy of our young people," said Lurone "Coach" Jennings, the Administrator of YFD Department. "Let's make sure our kids have the books they need to be successful."

It is our mission to promote literacy in the home of every student. Please donate new or gently used books, Pre-kindergarten to high school students at the following locations:

• Chattanooga City Hall

• YFD Recreation Office 1102 S. Watkins Street

• YFD Administrative Office 501 W 12th Street

• Shepherd YFD Center

• Brainerd YFD Center

• Hixson YFD Center

• Avondale YFD Center



For more information about the services offered through Chattanooga's YFD Department, visit: www.chattanooga.gov/youthandfamily.