Tree fall leads to widespread power outage in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Several customers with Volunteer Energy Cooperative are without power in McMinn County Tuesday night.

A VEC spokesperson says the outages were caused by a tree falling on a line going into the substation.

VEC issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

"Approximately 1,700 members in the Athens area lost power at 8:10 pm. One of the larger feeder lines out of the Spring Creek substation is out. We have five crew members working, and equipment coming in from other areas. We are anticipating approximately three hours more before power is restored. Thank you for your patience as our linemen work to restore the power."

The utility's outage map shows more than 1,700 customers are in the dark in McMinn County.

MORE | VEC Outage Map

VEC crews are working around the clock to repair the line and hope to be finished by midnight.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

