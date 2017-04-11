Two Chattanooga City Council incumbents defeated in run-off election

The Chattanooga City Council will see a total of four new faces after the run-off elections were held Tuesday.

In the race for District 7, Erskine Oglesby, Jr. beat incumbent Chris Anderson by getting 54% of the vote.

In District 9, Demetrus Coonrod defeated incumbent Yusuf Hakeem by picking up 60% of the vote. Coonrod is only the second African-American woman to be elected to the council.

The two run-offs were held on April 11, because none of the candidates in each race received 50% plus one of the total vote during the city elections on March 7.

Districts 4 and 8 will also see new faces.

Darrin Ledford will represent District 4 and ran unopposed for the seat, which was vacated by Larry Grohn, who lost his bid for city mayor.

In District 8, Anthony Byrd upset incumbent Moses Freeman, beating him with 54% of the vote.

The winners will be sworn-in on Monday, April 17.

The results of the run-off elections will be certified on April 19.