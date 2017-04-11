People being urged not to burn in dry conditions

There are concerns about dry conditions in the Tennessee Valley.

While there is no burn ban in effect, people are being discouraged from burning anything outside until the area gets more rain.

The Tennessee Valley is in a drought and still needs about an inch and a half more rain.

Right now there is a perfect mix of ingredients for fires. It is dry, windy and there is low humidity. For that reason, people are being advised against burning anything outdoors.

“The problem is that those types of fuels, dry trees, dry brush and leaves increases the potential for fire growth and especially in mountainous regions,” said Amy Maxwell, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.

Last November, crews spent weeks fighting wildfires burning throughout the Tennessee Valley and firefighters from all over the country came to help.

“That really burned a lot of beautiful, beautiful mountainous terrain back in November and we were really busy. We just don’t want to see that again, really, ever,” Maxwell told Channel 3.

There is no red flag from the National Weather Service but the Tennessee Valley is under an enhanced fire danger so they’re urging people to be careful.