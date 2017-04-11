Buehler's Market abruptly closes its doors

A downtown fixture has closed its doors for good.

Buehler's Market in Chattanooga decided to shut down, but many still aren't sure why.

The building has been at the corner of 4th and Market for more than 100 years and was one of the only grocery options on the Southside of the river.

Employees at Buehler's were told over the weekend that they no longer had a place to work.

It’s disappointing news for longtime customers like Anthony Jones.

"My mom shopped here, my grand-mama shopped here, as a kid I came down here with my mom, and I’m 58 now so I’ve been knowing this store for quite a while,” Jones explained.

For the last year Jones' daughter worked in the produce department, but now she's out of a job.

"Saturday was her last day, after she got off they said goodbye. She came by today to get her last check and they didn't give her a separation notice,” Jones explained.

Jones said the owner, Charles Morton, did not give his daughter an explanation.

Channel 3 went to the store to find out what happened. Three employees were at the store packing and cleaning up. They deferred us to Morton, but say they are meeting with vendors to figure out what is next.

Including what to do with the 7,000 square foot building. Right now, it is up for lease by Andrew Holt of SVN/Healy Company.

With the lack of grocery stores in the downtown area, River City hopes the lot will be replaced with something similar.

"A lot of folks have come to know and depend on it. What we hope is with the increase in residential numbers, a grocery concept will come downtown in the next couple of years,” Amy Donahue with River City explained.

While residents wait for more grocery options, Jones and his daughter look for answers.

"Take one step at a time. Look for another job, file for unemployment,” he said.

Earlier this year, the store owner sold the property for 1.6 million dollars.