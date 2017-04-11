Delta flight makes emergency landing in Chattanooga; no problems - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Delta flight makes emergency landing in Chattanooga; no problems found

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A plane bound for Nashville gave passengers a scare Tuesday when the pilot reported a warning light for a landing gear issue, according to Waterhouse PR.

The Delta 717 plane, Flight 1066, flying from Atlanta to Nashville, safely landed in Chattanooga. No problems were reported.

The passengers were deplaned while mechanics checked the plane before it resumed the trip.

The flight is expected to take off for Nashville at 1:06pm ET according to FlightAware.com

