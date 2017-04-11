SLIDESHOW: 2017 National Pet Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

April 11 is National Pet Day! It’s a day that encourages everyone to give some special attention to those animals that have a special place in your hearts.

According to a new American Pet Products Association survey, 81 percent of pet owners are aware that owning a pet can beneficial to their own health. 

You can always send pictures of your pets to PIX@wrcbtv.com.

