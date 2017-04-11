Police find suspect in Nashville homicide hiding in closet

NASHVILLE (AP) - Authorities say they've captured a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in Nashville.

News outlets report 46-year-old Tyrone Dunlap was charged with criminal homicide in the death of 21-year-old Robert Westmoreland IV. Police say they found Dunlap in the closet of his home Monday.

Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release that Westmoreland arrived with his aunt at her apartment when her boyfriend, Dunlap, began arguing with them. The quarrel continued outside when witnesses told police Westmoreland shoved Dunlap, which preceded the shooting.

Westmoreland died at the scene.

It's unclear if Dunlap has an attorney.

