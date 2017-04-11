Overturned tractor-trailer spills 7500 gallons of diesel fuel in ATL; all lanes shut down

ATLANTA (WXIA) - According to Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), an overturned tractor trailer spilled 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel on I-285 westbound at Jonesboro Road.

All lanes are now open in both directions but the damage to traffic has been done.

Officials got a call at around 3:00 a.m. this morning from commuters about an overturned tractor-trailer on the interstate.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the tractor trailer had spilled 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel all over the roadway but no waterways or drains were impacted from the spill.

According to GDOT it will take until around 9:30AM to clean the spill and have all lanes, in both directions, up and running.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.