Bid to strip gas tax hike from road funding bill up Tuesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bid to strip gas tax hike from road funding bill up Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - An effort to strip a proposed gas tax hike from Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee is scheduled for a vote in a key House committee on Tuesday.

The change supported by Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell would rewrite the legislation to instead draw the bulk of the funding for new road and bridge construction from sales taxes paid on new and used vehicles. It would also create new taxes on electric and hybrid vehicles, and increase registration fees.

The proposal does not include any of the tax cuts that the governor has proposed to balance against a gas tax hike. They would include reductions to the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes paid by manufacturers and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.