Hamilton County teacher named Outstanding Educator

By WRCB Staff
Hamilton County High School teacher Rachel Turner has been named one of Humanities Tennessee's Outstanding Educators for 2017. 

Turner is the only recipient from Hamilton County and one of only six educators in the state to receive this honor.

Hamilton County High School Principal Gary Kuehn said "Ms. Turner is a big part of why HCHS is a passport to your future. I'm thrilled her dedication to students, their families, and the whole community is being recognized with such a high honor." 

She received at $2,000 fellowship to further her professional development in the humanities. 

