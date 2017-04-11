Warm, increasing clouds today

Good Tuesday. We are going to be warm today with clouds increasing and the high reaching 79 degrees. The front producing the clouds will slowly drift over the Tennessee Valley tonight as it washes out. It may produce one or two spotty showers, but I don't expect much in the way of rain. If you get anything tonight, it will be less than 1/10". By tomorrow morning the roads will be dry for your commute.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be warm and dry day with highs near 80 and partly cloudy skies. Friday will have mostly cloudy skies, but the chance for rain is less than 20% Friday. The high will reach 81 Friday.

Easter weekend will be warm and dry. Highs will be in the low 80s with a few clouds here and there. I am pushing the chance for rain and storms into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

David Karnes

TUESDAY: