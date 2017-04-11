Brush fire contained overnight on Dayton Mountain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brush fire contained overnight on Dayton Mountain

RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

According to Rhea County Dispatch, a brush fire that started Monday is currently contained.

The fire is on the side of Dayton Mountain. Overnight, crews with Rhea County Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry placed a containment line around the fire. As of 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, the fire was still inside those lines. 

No homes are currently endangered. 

