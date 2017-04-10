UPDATE: TDOT worker injured in I-24 crash identified

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the names of the TDOT worker and delivery driver who were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 West Monday afternoon.

The THP says 35-year-old Phillip Pruett was driving a delivery truck for Dixie Produce when he ran off the road and crashed into a TDOT truck that was parked on the shoulder.

A TDOT worker, 51-year-old Brian Moore, was critically injured in the crash.

Moore is in critical but stable condition at Erlanger and is expected to pull through.

The THP says charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: A worker with the Tennessee Department of Transportation is in the hospital after being involved in a violent crash.

It happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 24 West after the 4th Avenue exit.

Video taken from traffic cameras shows the back up as crews worked for hours to free the TDOT supervisor.

A picture shows a better angle of the impact from the crash-- On the left side of the picture, a TDOT truck with a worker trapped inside; on the right side, the produce truck officials say hit it.

"We're just fortunate that he's alive," Jennifer Flynn with TDOT said.

Flynn gave Channel 3 a closer look at the damaged truck.

She said the worker was pulled over sitting inside when the crash happened. A reminder of how dangerous the job can be.

"That's their job. They get out there and they assist stranded motorists, they get people off the road that have been broken down, they fix flat tires, they're there to help people," she added.

TDOT is asking for help from drivers to help prevent crashes like these.

2016 was a bad year for TDOT workers after three were killed while on the job all by drivers not paying attention.

"Our goal this year is zero deaths, so I'm just asking the public to help us reach that goal and work with us," she added.

If you're caught not moving over or speeding by an emergency or TDOT vehicle, it could cost you $500.

But Flynn said a fine doesn't compare to the cost of claiming a life.

PREVIOUS STORY: One of the Tennessee Department of Transportation's supervisors was hit in a crash on I-24, Monday afternoon.

Traffic is still moving slow as drivers head home for the day.

The westbound lane at exit 181 at Fourth Avenue has been closed since around 2 p.m. while the eastbound lane is facing rubbernecking delays.

The supervisor was taken to the hospital with unknown conditions.

TDOT says that the crash should be clear by 7 p.m.