Howard School receives donation for football field improvements

Police say 20-year-old Mailik Phillips was picked up by CPD's Fugitive Unit with the help of the United States Marshals Service and the Walker County Sheriff's Office.More
Social media posts from attendees show the president’s head bowed in prayer as those around him laid their hands on the commander-in-chief. Vice President Mike Pence is also seen in the picture praying.More
A brutal year-old murder remains unsolved and is the focus of this week's Crime Stoppers report. The victim was only 23 years old and was killed in her home on her birthday. Your information could lead to a cash reward and we will never ask for your name.More
