UPDATE: Four shot in 'murder-suicide' at San Bernardino

The mayor said he plans to veto the city council's vote from Tuesday. He also said they could override that veto.More
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More
Bullying incidents are on the decline in Hamilton County schools, according to the 2016-17 Bullying Compliance Report. Karen Glenn, director of Students Taking a Right Stand (STARS) and Safe Schools Learning Environment, is releasing the report to School Board members on Thursday. The data shows the number of reported bullying incidents declined from 684 in 2015-16, to 615 last year. Of those reported incidents last year, 217 were confirmed, compared to 322 during th...More
