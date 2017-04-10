Police nab drug suspect in McDonald's bathroom

Chattanooga police arrested a drug suspect while investigating a hit and run crash Thursday.

When police arrived at the BB&T Bank to investigate the crash, a man ran away on foot.

Police followed Marquelle Alexander Rhodes to a nearby McDonald's, where he ducked into the men's restroom.

That's where they located Rhodes, with an empty backpack. Security footage showed him entering the McDonald’s bathroom with a bulging backpack.

East Ridge polices searched the bathroom and found a large box containing a loaded Taurus .45 acp handgun, over 2.3 ounces of marijuana, over $600 cash, and multiple Xanax and MDMA tablets.

Rhodes was arrested on multiple charges including possession of drugs for resale and possession of a firearm.