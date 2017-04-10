Gas leak closes Market Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gas leak closes Market Street

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A gas leak closed a block of Market Street Monday morning as crews work to clean up the mess. 

The leak was the result of a tractor trailer colliding with an unknown object.

Market Street is closed between 4th and 5th Streets and may create some trouble for motorists in the area.

