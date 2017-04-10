Chattanooga FC to host Liga MX Chivas

One of Mexico's most popular soccer teams will visit the Scenic City for a "friendly" game on May 27.

The Liga MX giants Chivas will send their U23 squad to Finley Stadium to play the Chattanooga FC in an early season international friendly match, scheduled for Saturday, May 27th at 7:30pm.

Tickets will be available at ChattanoogaFC.com for $10 in advance and $15 the day of the match. Season pass holders will get into this match for free, according to a news release.

"It's really exciting to have a club as historically successful as Chivas come here to play us. They are one of the founding members of Liga MX, and the players who will be playing against us will be big big stars someday." said Sean McDaniel, General Manager for Chattanooga FC. "Our guys will be ready to play, and it will be a treat for them to go up against one of Mexico's greatest teams."

“Coca-Cola is honored to be a part of the CFC and the upcoming match against the Liga MX Chivas." said Jack Sherman, Sales Center Manager for Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED. "At Coca-Cola we feel CFC is a valued partner in the Chattanooga community and have enjoyed working alongside them. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership moving forward.”

“We are looking forward to playing Chattanooga FC in May." said Juan Covarrubias Corona, Director of International Relations, CD Guadalajara. "This is a great opportunity to measure our strength against a great, strongly built institution, to show some chivalry and sportsmanship, to learn from one another, provide a great soccer match, and an amazing atmosphere for the fans that will have the honor to attend!”

This is the second Liga MX international friendly in as many years for Chattanooga FC. Last year, Tigres UANL visited Finley, and the Chattanooga FC held them to a 1-1 draw.