Chattanooga FC to host Liga MX Chivas

The field house at Lookout Valley Middle and High school is getting a makeover. There's a new coaching office and locker room with new air conditioning units and lockers for students, just in time for football practice.More
The field house at Lookout Valley Middle and High school is getting a makeover. There's a new coaching office and locker room with new air conditioning units and lockers for students, just in time for football practice.More
The Dawgs were in the house for day 2 of SEC Media Days in Hoover, AL. Head Coach Kirby Smart brought along a trio of seniors with him, including standout running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, and their 2016 leading tackler Roquan Smith. Check out the highlights from UGA's trip to Hoover below.More
The Dawgs were in the house for day 2 of SEC Media Days in Hoover, AL.More
And they say true love doesn't exist. Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong are two Atlanta Hawks fans who met at the team's original "Swipe Right Night" back in 2015.More
And they say true love doesn't exist. Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong are two Atlanta Hawks fans who met at the team's original "Swipe Right Night" back in 2015.More