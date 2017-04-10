Bat reportedly found in salad mix, prompting recall

Fresh Express is recalling its Organic Marketside Spring Mix after a dead bat was found inside one of the containers.

The recall involves 5-ounce Organic Marketside Spring Mix in a clear container with the production code G089B19 and a best if used by date of April 14, 2017 on the front label and the UPC code 6 8113132897 5 on the bottom.

The salad mix was only distributed to Walmart stores in the Southeast.

A dead bat was found inside a package sold at a Florida Walmart. No other salads are included in this recall.

If you bought this salad mix, you should throw it away A full refund is available where you purchased it or by calling Fresh Express at 800-242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.