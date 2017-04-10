Florida sheriff, flanked by deputies in face masks, warns Heroin dealers

BY TIM STELLOH, NBC News

(NBC News) - Florida Sheriff Peyton Grinnell has a no-nonsense take on handling America's heroin epidemic.

In a widely-shared video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page, Grinnell appears at a lectern, flanked by the rest of Lake County's "community engagement unit" — four Kevlar-clad deputies in face masks.

Above an ominous soundtrack, Grinnell says he's received calls from concerned citizens about heroin overdoses. He wants drug dealers' addresses, he says.

Then, as the camera zooms in, he gets to the point.

"To the dealers, I have a message for you: we're coming for you," he says. "Enjoy looking over your shoulders, and constantly wondering if today's the day."

"Enjoy trying to sleep tonight, wondering if tonight's the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges," he says. "We are coming for you."