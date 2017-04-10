Florida sheriff, flanked by deputies in face masks, warns Heroin dealers

Details still remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More
Gardendale police are searching for a man suspected of killing three people at a home on Willow Bend Drive Wednesday morning. Kenneth Dion Lever, 51, is considered armed and dangerous.More
The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) today released its annual Hot Wheels report which identifies the 10 most stolen vehicles in the United States.More
