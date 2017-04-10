Impeachment hearings over affair set for Alabama governor

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missileMore
An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest damMore
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee granted temporary restraining order against reality television starMore
Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."More
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroadMore
