Impeachment hearings over affair set for Alabama governor

President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad

Trump says he had a 'tremendous meeting' with Putin

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest dam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

US inks anti-terror deal with Qatar in press to end dispute

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Legal scholars say stringent rules in California for juvenile offenders who are required to wear GPS monitoring bracelets are cycling children back behind bars for minor infractions.

Relief was slowly arriving after a rough stretch of wildfires all around the U.S. West.

Authorities are gearing up for another day of searching a sprawling Pennsylvania farm for evidence linked to four missing young men.

Seven hundred workers, including baggage handlers, cleaners and customer service agents at three New York-area airports are going on strike.

Researchers are discovering that ongoing stress during early childhood _ from grinding poverty, neglect, parental substance abuse and other adversity _ can smolder beneath the skin, harming kids' brains and other body systems.

Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.

Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week

Governors from US states meet this week in Rhode Island as they face multiple challenges.

The mastermind of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal will not go to prison.

A village president in northern Michigan is refusing to apologize for Facebook posts he shared denouncing Islam, including a copied post that calls for the killing of "every last Muslim.".

Michigan official stands by call for killing of all Muslims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are set to begin impeachment hearings for Gov. Robert Bentley as they consider whether to try ousting the governor over accusations he used state resources to hide an affair with a top aide.

The House Judiciary Committee scheduled a week of hearings to open Monday that will culminate with a vote on whether to recommend his impeachment.

The Republican governor has acknowledged making personal mistakes but has denied doing anything that would merit removal from office.

Monday is expected to bring another round of legal filings in the escalating tensions between the governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. The Alabama Supreme Court asked for briefs on Bentley's claims that the proposed impeachment hearings don't allow him to adequately respond to the accusations.

