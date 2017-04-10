Warm and sunny to start the week

Good Monday. We will be unseasonably warm all week with little chance for any significant rain. The average high this time of year is 71, we will stay about 10 degrees above that each day.

Today we will make it to 81 with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be warm with increasing clouds ahead of a front. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday night we may see a few passing showers as the front washes out over the Tennessee Valley. Some of those light showers may linger into early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will be light. Wednesday afternoon it will clear out with the high reaching 78. I expect us to be warm and dry Thursday with the high reaching 80.

Friday we end the week as we started, on a warm note. Highs will reach about 80. We will have more clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two late Friday into Saturday. There is a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms Easter Sunday.

David Karnes

