Grundy County wins TN B.A.S.S. High School Trail "Benton Brawl" Bass Tournament

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2017 Independence Day holiday period from June 30 through July 4. This year’s holiday period was extended with July 4 falling on a Tuesday...More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2017 Independence Day holiday period from June 30 through July 4. This year’s holiday period was extended with July 4 falling on a Tuesday...More
The team of Brent Hayes and Dave Hix caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.67 pounds edging out the field of 124 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the July G&S Collision, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
The team of Brent Hayes and Dave Hix caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.67 pounds edging out the field of 124 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the July G&S Collision, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
From the earliest days of professional fishing a half-century ago, the most important skill an angler could have is the ability to find the biggest schools of bass. That, more than casting ability or lure selection and presentation, sets the greats in the sport, men like Roland Martin, Rick Clunn and Kevin VanDam, apart from the rest...More
From the earliest days of professional fishing a half-century ago, the most important skill an angler could have is the ability to find the biggest schools of bass. That, more than casting ability or lure selection and presentation, sets the greats in the sport, men like Roland Martin, Rick Clunn and Kevin VanDam, apart from the rest...More