Grundy County wins TN B.A.S.S. High School Trail "Benton Brawl" Bass Tournament

First place Winners Stuart Roggli and Abigail Roggli with boat captain/father Michael Roggli on left and Tx Director David Lowrie on right

Camden, TN (WRCB) - The TN B.A.S.S. High School Trail held its fifth event of their 2016-2017 season on Kentucky Lake in Camden Tennessee this Saturday March 8th.

There were 92 teams representing 27 different High Schools that competed in this weekend’s event.

Coming out on top was the team of Stuart Roggli and Abigail Roggli representing Grundy County. The duo took the win with a five bass limit weighing 15.65 lbs.

This win gave Grundy County its 4th win of the 6 statewide tournaments for the TN Bass Nation High School trail season.

Finishing in second place was the duo of Jake Beihoffer and Bailey Faires from Soddy Daisy High School with five fish weighing 15.25 pounds.

Colby McCrary and Jack Gipson from Whitwell High School had Big Bass of the tournament with a nice 5.93 lb. largemouth.

