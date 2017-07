A training exercise was wrapping up when a Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department recruit was hurt.

An in-house training burn was being conducted on Amos Road in the Ooltewah area for new fire recruits.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman, Amy Maxwell, said fire personnel were cleaning up the burn site when an unstable wall collapsed and grazed a recruit on the shoulder and leg.

The recruit was taken to the hospital for observation.