UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after accidental shooting

UPDATE: According to Chattanooga Police, the 13-year-old died Monday night, April 10.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital because he was hurt in an accidental shooting on Sunday.

Chattanooga police said the teen was shot in the side of the head near the ear. This happened on East 21st Street around 3:00 p.m.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy in the home called 9-1-1 for help. The other teen is listed in critical, but stable condition.

