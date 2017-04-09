UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after accidental shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after accidental shooting

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  According to Chattanooga Police, the 13-year-old died Monday night, April 10. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital because he was hurt in an accidental shooting on Sunday.

Chattanooga police said the teen was shot in the side of the head near the ear. This happened on East 21st Street around 3:00 p.m. 

Officers said a 16-year-old boy in the home called 9-1-1 for help. The other teen is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.