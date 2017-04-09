Crews quickly put out small brush fire at Dollywood - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crews quickly put out small brush fire at Dollywood

By WBIR
KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -

SEVIER COUNTY - Patrons at Dollywood had a startling Sunday after a small brush fire sparked up inside the park.

A spokesperson with the park says fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire on the hillside behind the Showstreet Palace Theater.  The fire grew to less than half an acre in size after starting from an ember that sparked off the Dollywood Express.

According to visitors, attractions at the park were temporarily closed as crews worked to put out the fire.  No injuries or major damage was reported. 

