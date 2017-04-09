1 dead after early morning shooting

A validated gang member is dead after an early morning shooting on Spring Creek Road.

Chattanooga patrol officers heard gunfire and responded to the area of 5500 Brainerd Road. Street Crime officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the same area and followed it to a local hospital.

At the hospital, police found 20-year-old Kendre Allen suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Allen is a validated gang member. Attempts were made to save Allen's life, but he died from his injuries. The only other person in the vehicle was the driver. They were not injured. Police were told that Allen and the driver were shot at by an unidentified person in another car.

Police were able to locate a crime scene in the 300 block of Spring Creek Road. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.