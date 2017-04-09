Warm and Sunny Heading Into Next Week

Good Sunday. Today will be as close to perfect as you can get. Skies will be mostly sunny with the high reaching a warm 77 (6 degrees above average). The lookouts play at 2:15 if you are looking for a way to enjoy the weather today.

Monday won't be too shabby of a start to the week. We will start with temps in the mid to upper 40s, and climb to about 80 in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny through the day.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring temps in the mid to upper 70s. I think clouds will be in the increase, and each day we could see a stray shower or storm. I am putting the rain chance each day at 20%

Friday and Saturday we will see our rain chances increasing. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up both days. We may see a few of them lingering into Sunday also.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

SUNDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 40

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 64

5pm... Mostly Sunny, 77