WRCB wins 9 TN AP awards

By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News brought home 9 awards from the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Contest on Saturday.

The annual awards presentation recognizes radio, television, newspaper, and online media organizations.

Channel 3 took home first place in three categories for its division:

  • Paul Barys as Best Weather Anchor
  • Jill Jelnick as Best Sportscaster
  • Kelly McCarthy & George Mitchell for Best Short Serious News Story 

The station was recognized as a finalist in five other categories:

  • Public Affairs (Derrall Stalvey and Liz Overton)
  • Weather Coverage, TV News Videographer (Lee Broome)
  • Long Light Feature (Lee Broome & Kelly McCarthy)
  • TV Producing (Emily Kulick)
  • TV Editing (Lee Broome)


A complete list of winners can be found here.

The Associated Press includes television markets from across the state including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities, and Jackson.

