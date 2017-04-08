WRCB wins 9 TN AP awards

Students around the country are on the tail end of their summer vacation. Soon, they'll return to the classroom and some are spending that time giving back. While some students are soaking up the sun on a beach, 174 kids are building up homes in the Tennessee Valley.More
Students around the country are on the tail end of their summer vacation. Soon, they'll return to the classroom and some are spending that time giving back. While some students are soaking up the sun on a beach, 174 kids are building up homes in the Tennessee Valley.More
Rebuilding continues after a tornado tore a path of destruction through Polk County last November. Two people were killed and several homes and buildings damaged.More
Rebuilding continues after a tornado tore a path of destruction through Polk County last November. Two people were killed and several homes and buildings damaged.More
Vandals left windshields shattered and drivers shaken Wednesday morning. Officers from three agencies are investigating eight cases involving someone throwing things at moving cars.More
Vandals left windshields shattered and drivers shaken Wednesday morning. Officers from three agencies are investigating eight cases involving someone throwing things at moving cars.More