WRCB wins 9 TN AP awards

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -
WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News brought home 9 awards from the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Contest on Saturday.
The annual awards presentation recognizes radio, television, newspaper, and online media organizations.
Channel 3 took home first place in three categories for its division:
- Paul Barys as Best Weather Anchor
- Jill Jelnick as Best Sportscaster
- Kelly McCarthy & George Mitchell for Best Short Serious News Story
The station was recognized as a finalist in five other categories:
- Public Affairs (Derrall Stalvey and Liz Overton)
- Weather Coverage, TV News Videographer (Lee Broome)
- Long Light Feature (Lee Broome & Kelly McCarthy)
- TV Producing (Emily Kulick)
- TV Editing (Lee Broome)
A complete list of winners can be found here.
The Associated Press includes television markets from across the state including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities, and Jackson.