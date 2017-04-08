WRCB wins 9 TN AP awards

WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News brought home 9 awards from the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Contest on Saturday.

The annual awards presentation recognizes radio, television, newspaper, and online media organizations.

Channel 3 took home first place in three categories for its division:

Paul Barys as Best Weather Anchor

Jill Jelnick as Best Sportscaster

Kelly McCarthy & George Mitchell for Best Short Serious News Story

The station was recognized as a finalist in five other categories:

Public Affairs (Derrall Stalvey and Liz Overton)

Weather Coverage, TV News Videographer (Lee Broome)

Long Light Feature (Lee Broome & Kelly McCarthy)

TV Producing (Emily Kulick)

TV Editing (Lee Broome)



A complete list of winners can be found here.

The Associated Press includes television markets from across the state including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities, and Jackson.