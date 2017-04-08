GSP: Distracted driver causes series of crashes in Catoosa County

A distracted driver caused a series of crashes in Catoosa County on Saturday.

Georgia State Patrol said a driver became distracted and side swiped a motor home in another lane near the Ringgold exit.

Authorities said when he got back into his lane, the driver hit a truck.

As a result, the driver of the truck hit another car, which caused that car to hit another vehicle.

GSP said the distracted driver faces several charges including failure to maintain a single lane, driving without a license, following too close, failure to use due care while driving, and driving too fast for conditions.

Three people were taken to Erlanger and another was taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Authorities said they are expected to be okay.