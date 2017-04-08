ATV crash injures child on Mowbray Mountain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATV crash injures child on Mowbray Mountain

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An ATV crash sent a child to the hospital by Life Force on Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened on Worley Road on Mowbray Mountain around 8:00 p.m.

Authorities said deputies, Hamilton County EMS, and members of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to help a 12 year old boy.

Officials said the boy was wearing a helmet, but because of his injuries, he was airlifted to a hospital.

His condition is unclear and deputies are calling it an accidental injury.

