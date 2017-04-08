UPDATE: I-75 reopens after fatal crash north of Ooltewah

UPDATE: 22-year-old Taylor Haggard, driving an Acura SUV was traveling southbound on I-75 and left the road, crossing the median into the northbound lanes.

Haggard's SUV struck a Mercedes Benz convertible being driven by 84-year-old Luchen Bailey. Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene. Haggard and a passenger received minor injuries.

Haggard has a medical condition that may be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Chattanooga Police are investigating the crash. If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call 698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: A deadly crash on I-75 in the Ooltewah area has been cleared.

Chattanooga police said all lanes of the interstate are now open.

PREVIOUS STORY: One lane of I-75 north is now open after a deadly crash from earlier in the day.

Chattanooga police said all southbound lanes are open.

TDOT estimates the crash to be cleared by 10:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes at mile marker 12 have been reduced to one plane. CPD is asking for commuters to find alternate routes.

