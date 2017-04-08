Warming and Sunny This Weekend

Good Saturday. After a chilly start with some areas of patchy frost we are looking for a nice warm up and great overall weather this weekend.

For today, we will see sunshine and a high of 69 this afternoon. Tonight will be cool with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks great as we get even warmer. Look for toasty highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Next week looks good. The average high is 71. We will have highs near 80 each day. I don't expect much rain next week, only a few showers here and there toward the middle of the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

SATURDAY:

8am... Few Clouds, 40

Noon... Sunny, 58

5pm... Sunny, 69