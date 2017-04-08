Warming and Sunny This Weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warming and Sunny This Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Saturday.  After a chilly start with some areas of patchy frost we are looking for a nice warm up and great overall weather this weekend.  

For today, we will see sunshine and a high of 69 this afternoon.  Tonight will be cool with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks great as we get even warmer.  Look for toasty highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Next week looks good.  The average high is 71.  We will have highs near 80 each day.  I don't expect much rain next week, only a few showers here and there toward the middle of the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.   David Karnes

SATURDAY:

8am... Few Clouds, 40

Noon... Sunny, 58

5pm... Sunny, 69

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.