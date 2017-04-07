Local refugees closely watching situation in Syria

Many Syrian refugees living in the United States woke up Friday morning to learn about the U.S.’s attack on Syria.

The attack is difficult to watch for many people, including some refugees living in Chattanooga.

For some perspective, Channel 3 talked to local immigration attorney Martin Lester.

"I think that anytime you have family members who are in danger then that's a concern. People come here as refugees because they have to leave their houses. Their homes are still very important to them. It's a big part of who they are. The situation in Syria is desperate and it's been desperate for years,” said Lester.

Lester also serves on the board of the non-profit Bridge Refugee Services, Inc. The organization is an important resource for refugees and it helps them find housing and jobs.

So far this year the group has helped 63 refugees settle in Chattanooga, include one Syrian family.

You can contact the organization at 423-954-1911.