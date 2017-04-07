UPDATE: Man accused of killing woman, stashing body in trunk case sent to Grand Jury

UPDATE: The man accused of killing a woman and putting her body in the trunk of a car will remain in jail after his case has been sent to the Grand Jury.

25-year old, Joshua Mincy was arrested on April 7th after he crashed his car on Norcross Road. Police found 47-year old, Tammy Hall deceased in the car's trunk. Officers were able to locate and arrest Mincy after he fled the scene.

Mincy is still in jail and has a $550,000 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: Joshua Mincy, the man accused of killing Tammy Hall and putting her body in the trunk of a car, appeared in court Monday. His case was passed; Mincy is now scheduled to appear April 23.

Police initially responded to Norcross Road Hixson April 7 for a single-vehicle crash around 1:45 p.m. Officials later found that Tammy Hall, 47, was in the trunk of the car. Police say the woman appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

Lots of police officers. A car is along hanging off the ditch @WRCB pic.twitter.com/KF7t5nvqhK — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 7, 2017

The suspect, Joshua Mincy, 25, fled the scene of the crash, but CPD was able to get Mincy in custody. A CPD K-9 discovered a gun near the wrecked vehicle.

Mincy has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm (convicted felon), possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, abuse of corpse, driving on a revoked license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

In 2011, Mincy was charged with raping and beating a woman , and tying her up in a bedroom. Those charges were later dismissed.

Mincy will appear in court for his most recent charges on April 17.