A man in South Dakota was given a fine for not having his snakes on a leash while at a Sioux Falls Public Park.

Jerry Kimball has nine pet snakes and he loves to show them off.

This past weekend, Kimball drew a large crowd when he allowed his pets to slither around Falls Park.

The creatures caught the attention of a Sioux Falls Animal Control Officer.

Kimball was cited for his animals "running at large."

The ordinance left him a little confused.

"Technically you have to have your snakes on a leash. I said 'sir they don't make such an item," said pet owner, Jerry Kimball.

"As a pet owner you can't take your dog to the park and let it run around without a leash on. Same thing holds for any other type of animal you take to the park. You have to have it restrained in some way," said Animal Control Supervisor, Julie Dejong.