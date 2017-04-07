Workshop for entry level manufacturing jobs in Chattanooga

A new program called Chattanooga Manufacturing Excellence Program (C-MEP) begins April 10th for interested parties wanting to jump start a career in manufacturing.

Once the program is complete, participants will receive priority to available entry level production jobs with Aerotek at Volkswagen.

The 30 hour program is designed to introduce workers to the world of manufacturing in Chattanooga.

The program includes basic skills and knowledge needed to secure employment in good-paying, manufacturing production positions.

The course will be 2 nights per week for 5 weeks, Mondays, Wednesdays, 6:00-9:00 p.m. Dates are April 10 – May 10, 2017 at the Brainerd Youth & Family Development Center.

This program is free to qualified participants.

Eligibility requirements are:

At least 18 years of age

Eligibility to work in the United States

Must pass a drug screen before class begins

Must pass a background check

Please visit registration page for more details about skills required.

Here's a link for more information.