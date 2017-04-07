Three arrested in drug trafficking operation

Three men have been arrested for cocaine distribution, with a network that spanned from Chattanooga to California.

Tommy Dean, Conell Langram and Tyrone Parks were investigated in September, 2016 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Service.

The criminal complaint says the three men shipped about 288 packages as part of a drug trafficking operation, with 30 of those going to Chattanooga addresses. The suspected packages were tracked by K-9's at the main Chattanooga post office, which alerted to indicate the packages contained drugs.

The "multi-kilogram" packages were shipped across the United States.

Also recovered was cash in excess of $300,000, part of which was also shipped via USPS as payment for the cocaine.